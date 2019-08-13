Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s results

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.60 N/A -1.22 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

In table 1 we can see NewLink Genetics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 51.1 Current Ratio and a 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 161.44% upside potential and an average price target of $4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.