Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.01 N/A -1.22 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.02 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk and Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.65 beta which is 465.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, vTv Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 143.16% and an $4 consensus price target. Competitively vTv Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 270.37%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 7.3%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while vTv Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats vTv Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.