Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 101 2.12 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival United Therapeutics Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.8. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and United Therapeutics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s upside potential is 156.41% at a $4 consensus target price. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.14 consensus target price and a 75.44% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% United Therapeutics Corporation -6.67% -17.27% -24.16% -21.91% -16.17% -17.97%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.