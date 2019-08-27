Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s results

Since NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.98 N/A -1.22 0.00 Savara Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Savara Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.31 beta means NewLink Genetics Corporation’s volatility is 31.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Savara Inc.’s beta is 0.22 which is 78.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Savara Inc. is 12.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.1. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Savara Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NewLink Genetics Corporation and Savara Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Savara Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 140.96% upside potential and an average target price of $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Savara Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 44.9%. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, Savara Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Savara Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Savara Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.