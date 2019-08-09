Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

We are comparing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.30 N/A -1.22 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 6.26 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Volatility & Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 151.57%. On the other hand, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 227.10% and its average price target is $7. Based on the data given earlier, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 96.2% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.25% are Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.94% -9.88% 3.17% 5.07% -17.99% -0.87%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.