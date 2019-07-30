Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s results

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.98 N/A -1.44 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 45.21 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights NewLink Genetics Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NewLink Genetics Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 153.16% for NewLink Genetics Corporation with average target price of $4. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 77.97% and its average target price is $23.67. The information presented earlier suggests that NewLink Genetics Corporation looks more robust than Precision BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 18.9% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 6.58% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -27.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.