Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 113.95 N/A -1.44 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3. Competitively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 14 and 14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s upside potential is 125.99% at a $4 average target price. On the other hand, Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 131.42% and its average target price is $17.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Kaleido BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than NewLink Genetics Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 62.6%. About 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.