Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 100.53 N/A -1.22 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights NewLink Genetics Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NewLink Genetics Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Current Ratio is 13.3. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 156.41%. On the other hand, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 220.51% and its average price target is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.