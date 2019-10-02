Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 -3.57 25.95M -1.22 0.00 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

Demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Dermira Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewLink Genetics Corporation and Dermira Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 1,548,606,552.49% -38.6% -33.1% Dermira Inc. 528,271,604.94% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. Dermira Inc.’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. NewLink Genetics Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 80.11% respectively. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Dermira Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.