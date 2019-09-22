Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s results

We are contrasting NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Champions Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.29 N/A -1.22 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 8 2.53 N/A -0.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewLink Genetics Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Champions Oncology Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s 1.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 31.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Champions Oncology Inc.’s 1.02 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Champions Oncology Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Champions Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Champions Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Champions Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Champions Oncology Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.25, while its potential upside is 54.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 54.6% of Champions Oncology Inc. shares. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 20.87% are Champions Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Champions Oncology Inc. -8.87% -18.31% -24.94% -43.2% -19.33% -17.16%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while Champions Oncology Inc. has -17.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Champions Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Champions Oncology, Inc. develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. The company, through its Tumorgraft Technology Platform, provides Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) that assist physicians in developing personalized treatment options for cancer patients through tumor specific data obtained from drug panels and related personalized oncology services. The company also offers POS products, including personalized tumor boards that are designed to provide access to oncologists with expertise in particular tumor types; and provides access to gene sequencing that analyzes the genetic makeup of patientÂ’s tumor for the purpose of identifying potentially useful drugs. In addition, it offers Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS), including a preclinical Tumorgraft platform to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use vivo studies, which rely on implanting multiple tumors from TumorBank in mice and testing the therapy of interest on tumors. The company markets its products through Internet, word of mouth, and a network of sales force to patients and physicians. Champions Oncology, Inc. has collaboration agreements with The Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute and AstraZeneca to develop cohorts of PDX models. The company was formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Champions Oncology, Inc. in April 2011 to reflect its new focus on developing technologies to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Champions Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.