Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

Since NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 100.53 N/A -1.22 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.79 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk and Volatility

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.57 beta which is 257.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. which has a 7.4 Current Ratio and a 7.4 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4 is NewLink Genetics Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 156.41%. Meanwhile, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 767.58%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has -26.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.