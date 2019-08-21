Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 106.33 N/A -1.22 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.25 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation are 13.3 and 13.3 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation has an average price target of $4, and a 142.42% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus price target is $85, while its potential upside is 45.27%. Based on the data given earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 16.45% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.