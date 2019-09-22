Reviewing NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 117.29 N/A -1.22 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.77 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119 consensus price target and a 58.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.6% and 0%. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.