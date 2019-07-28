Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT)’s and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s results

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 7.74 N/A 0.63 9.57 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.56 N/A 0.29 37.77

Table 1 demonstrates New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Independence Realty Trust Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Independence Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.93 beta. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s 0.92 beta is the reason why it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 8.51% upside potential and an average target price of $6.63.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 89.3%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, Independence Realty Trust Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.53% 3.34% 3.24% 8.51% 16.06% 18.08%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.