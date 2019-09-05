Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s results

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 8.05 N/A 0.64 38.93 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 10.02 N/A 0.51 9.72

In table 1 we can see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sachem Capital Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.3% of Sachem Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Sachem Capital Corp.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Sachem Capital Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.