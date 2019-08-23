Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 7.83 N/A 0.64 38.93 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 7 -78.58 N/A -0.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 11.99% stronger performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.