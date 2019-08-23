Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|25
|7.83
|N/A
|0.64
|38.93
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|7
|-78.58
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-12%
|-1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.9% of Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.3% are Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-0.4%
|1.2%
|-0.32%
|7.25%
|2.18%
|11.99%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 11.99% stronger performance while Orchid Island Capital Inc. has -3.13% weaker performance.
Summary
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Orchid Island Capital Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
