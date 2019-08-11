Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)’s results

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 7.81 N/A 0.64 38.93 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 112 8.80 N/A 2.05 57.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is presently more affordable than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has a consensus price target of $113.4, with potential downside of -8.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.52% and 95.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.