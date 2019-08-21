Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO)’s and Its Competitors results

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.52% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 25 38.93 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.71 2.70

The peers have a potential upside of 35.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.4% 1.2% -0.32% 7.25% 2.18% 11.99% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.