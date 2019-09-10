Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)’s results

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.17 N/A 0.64 38.54 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 11 1.28 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.75% and 57.1% respectively. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.37%. Comparatively, 0.37% are Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.