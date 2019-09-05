Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB)’s results

This is a contrast between New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 8.15 N/A 0.64 38.54 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 203 13.01 N/A 7.23 28.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. AvalonBay Communities Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

On the other hand, AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s potential upside is 0.50% and its consensus target price is $215.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AvalonBay Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.75% and 96.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% AvalonBay Communities Inc. 0.94% 3.2% 3.79% 9.18% 21.27% 19.96%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than AvalonBay Communities Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors AvalonBay Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. As of January 31, 2009, the company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities. The companyÂ’s markets are located in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Midwest, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. AvalonBay Communities has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.