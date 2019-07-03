Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC)’s results

Both New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and American Campus Communities Inc. (NYSE:ACC) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 23 7.75 N/A 0.64 37.82 American Campus Communities Inc. 46 7.35 N/A 0.87 53.99

Table 1 highlights New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Campus Communities Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of American Campus Communities Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Campus Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and American Campus Communities Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Campus Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of American Campus Communities Inc. is $50, which is potential 4.69% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of American Campus Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.37%. Comparatively, 0.7% are American Campus Communities Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.1% 0.37% 6.3% 4.32% 3.83% 10.18% American Campus Communities Inc. 1.72% -2.87% 2.86% 12.97% 18.65% 12.83%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than American Campus Communities Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors American Campus Communities Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.