Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 25 0.00 232.54M 0.64 38.54 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.86M -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 931,277,533.04% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 2,121,728,971.96% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -1.32% 0.96% 2.25% 9.58% 2.8% 12.28% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.62% 0.12% 0.13% 0.83% -1.35% 0.71%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.