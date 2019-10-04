Reviewing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTN)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB)’s results

As REIT – Residential companies, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|25
|0.00
|232.54M
|0.64
|38.54
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|26
|0.00
|544.86M
|-1.59
|0.00
In table 1 we can see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|931,277,533.04%
|0%
|0%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|2,121,728,971.96%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.75% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 29.8% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares. Insiders owned 0.37% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|-1.32%
|0.96%
|2.25%
|9.58%
|2.8%
|12.28%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|-1.62%
|0.12%
|0.13%
|0.83%
|-1.35%
|0.71%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was more bullish than AGNC Investment Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
