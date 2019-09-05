Reviewing New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK)’s results

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and United Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) compete with each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.13 N/A 0.78 14.78 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 14 3.13 N/A 0.74 19.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. United Financial Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than New York Community Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than United Financial Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.98 beta means New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 2.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 United Financial Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is $11.5, with potential downside of -3.36%. Competitively United Financial Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 16.91%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that United Financial Bancorp Inc. seems more appealing than New York Community Bancorp Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Financial Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 69%. Insiders held 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of United Financial Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% United Financial Bancorp Inc. -0.69% 1.85% 8.14% -2.12% -17.92% -2.45%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. has 22.53% stronger performance while United Financial Bancorp Inc. has -2.45% weaker performance.

Summary

United Financial Bancorp Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors New York Community Bancorp Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.