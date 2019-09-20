Reviewing New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s results

As Savings & Loans companies, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.54 N/A 0.78 14.78 United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.42 N/A 0.74 13.72

Demonstrates New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. United Community Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than United Community Financial Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, United Community Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Community Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has an average target price of $11.5, and a -8.44% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Competitively, 1.8% are United Community Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than United Community Financial Corp.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 9 of the 10 factors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.