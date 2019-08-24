Reviewing New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)’s and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)’s results

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 5.03 N/A 0.78 14.78 First Capital Inc. 52 5.53 N/A 3.01 18.87

In table 1 we can see New York Community Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Capital Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New York Community Bancorp Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. New York Community Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than First Capital Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New York Community Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. First Capital Inc.’s 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.18 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 First Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a consensus price target of $11.5, and a 0.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New York Community Bancorp Inc. and First Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.5% and 6.6%. Insiders held 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, First Capital Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than First Capital Inc.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.