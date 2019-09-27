Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)’s results

Both New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 0.00 71.62M -1.92 0.00 Vornado Realty Trust 62 0.26 176.38M 3.05 21.07

Demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1,113,841,368.58% -47.3% -6.7% Vornado Realty Trust 285,913,438.16% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. Competitively, Vornado Realty Trust is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vornado Realty Trust 0 1 1 2.50

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.08, while its potential upside is 6.47%. Vornado Realty Trust on the other hand boasts of a $73 consensus target price and a 14.62% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Vornado Realty Trust looks more robust than New Senior Investment Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Vornado Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors at 75.3% and 87.9% respectively. 0.3% are New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.5% of Vornado Realty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Vornado Realty Trust 0.67% 0.16% -7% -6.44% -8.19% 3.69%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than Vornado Realty Trust

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It makes investments in commercial real estate properties to create its portfolio. The firm was formerly known as Vornado Inc. Vornado Realty Trust is based in New York City with additional offices in Arlington, Virginia; and Paramus, New Jersey.