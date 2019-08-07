Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.17
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.00
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
Demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 14.16%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
