Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.17 N/A -1.92 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.00 N/A 0.03 837.77

Demonstrates New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s average target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 14.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.