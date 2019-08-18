Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.12 N/A -1.92 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 6 6.06 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Risk and Volatility

New Senior Investment Group Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Farmland Partners Inc. on the other hand, has 0.74 beta which makes it 26.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 18.48% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 50.4%. 0.3% are New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Farmland Partners Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Farmland Partners Inc. -1.44% -11.89% -4.95% 12.23% -7.1% 35.46%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than Farmland Partners Inc.

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. Its farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans. As of December 31, 2016, it owned farms with an aggregate of approximately 142,223 acres in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. Farmland Partners Inc. also provides loans to third-party farmers for working capital requirements and operational farming activities, farming infrastructure projects, and for other farming and agricultural real estate related purposes. The company elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Farmland Partners Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, Colorado.