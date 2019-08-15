Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s results

Both New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.12 N/A -1.92 0.00 Farmland Partners Inc. 24 6.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Farmland Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Farmland Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 18.86% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. 0.3% are New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Farmland Partners Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.