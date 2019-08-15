Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB)’s results

Both New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI.PB) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.12
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|24
|6.04
|N/A
|-0.03
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 18.86% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Farmland Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.3% and 0%. 0.3% are New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
|Farmland Partners Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Farmland Partners Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.
