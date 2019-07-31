Reviewing New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR)’s and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)’s results

Since New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.29 N/A -1.92 0.00 Chimera Investment Corporation 19 7.28 N/A 1.27 14.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7% Chimera Investment Corporation 0.00% 6.3% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s current beta is 0.95 and it happens to be 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Chimera Investment Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$7.5 is New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 5.19%. On the other hand, Chimera Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 4.22% and its consensus target price is $20. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New Senior Investment Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Senior Investment Group Inc. and Chimera Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.6% and 51.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are Chimera Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6.7% 20.48% 13.37% 18.73% -13.74% 58.5% Chimera Investment Corporation -0.05% -0.16% 0.64% 0% 4.37% 5.89%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Chimera Investment Corporation.

Summary

Chimera Investment Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.