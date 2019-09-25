Reviewing New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)’s and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s results

This is a contrast between New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.70 N/A 1.43 10.96 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 12 6.57 N/A 0.29 43.03

In table 1 we can see New Residential Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than New Residential Investment Corp. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Independence Realty Trust Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that New Residential Investment Corp. is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.84 beta which is 16.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for New Residential Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Residential Investment Corp.’s consensus price target is $18.25, while its potential upside is 18.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Residential Investment Corp. and Independence Realty Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.2% and 90.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.09% 6.01% 15.96% 18.64% 23.01% 34.53%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors New Residential Investment Corp. beats Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.