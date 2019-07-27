Reviewing New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)’s and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)’s results

We are contrasting New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.25 N/A 1.43 11.65 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -20.04 N/A 0.03 303.21

In table 1 we can see New Residential Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than New Residential Investment Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. New Residential Investment Corp. is presently more affordable than Capstead Mortgage Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of New Residential Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0%

Volatility & Risk

New Residential Investment Corp. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.07 beta. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.68 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

New Residential Investment Corp. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

New Residential Investment Corp.’s consensus price target is $18.88, while its potential upside is 21.49%. Competitively Capstead Mortgage Corporation has an average price target of $8.5, with potential downside of -3.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, New Residential Investment Corp. is looking more favorable than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.6% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares and 87.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. 0.4% are New Residential Investment Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. -0.48% 0.72% -2.4% -5.39% -7.23% 17.38% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% -1.28% 7.88% 15.67% -4.18% 27.29%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. was less bullish than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors New Residential Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.