Reviewing New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI). The two are both Business Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 97 11.08 N/A -0.55 0.00 Perion Network Ltd. 3 0.31 N/A 0.31 9.58

Table 1 demonstrates New Relic Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -3.7% Perion Network Ltd. 0.00% 5.7% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

New Relic Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Perion Network Ltd.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Relic Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.5. The Current Ratio of rival Perion Network Ltd. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. New Relic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Perion Network Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Relic Inc. and Perion Network Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Perion Network Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

New Relic Inc. has a 35.70% upside potential and an average price target of $124.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Relic Inc. and Perion Network Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.2% and 22.9%. About 0.6% of New Relic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 36.5% of Perion Network Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. -4.99% 1.49% -4.04% 13.57% 14.04% 24.52% Perion Network Ltd. 0% -6.56% -1.64% 0.34% 7.17% 15%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Perion Network Ltd.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Perion Network Ltd.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, advertising agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. Its platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, the company provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in a single place. The company is headquartered in Holon, Israel.