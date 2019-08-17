Reviewing New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s results

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and i3 Verticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) have been rivals in the Business Software & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 97 6.56 N/A -0.72 0.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 25 1.77 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Relic Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Relic Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% i3 Verticals Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Relic Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival i3 Verticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. New Relic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than i3 Verticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

New Relic Inc. and i3 Verticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 i3 Verticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

New Relic Inc. has a 98.26% upside potential and an average target price of $114. i3 Verticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 11.79% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New Relic Inc. is looking more favorable than i3 Verticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of New Relic Inc. shares and 49.2% of i3 Verticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are i3 Verticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% i3 Verticals Inc. 1.49% -4.86% 20.45% 16.76% 90.85% 18.55%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has weaker performance than i3 Verticals Inc.

Summary

New Relic Inc. beats i3 Verticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support. Its payment processing services enable clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other POS-related solutions. It offers its solutions to its clients through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, independent sales organizations, and other referral partners, such as financial institutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.