Reviewing New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s results

Both New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 94 6.41 N/A -0.72 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 10.26 N/A 0.99 102.70

Table 1 highlights New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that New Relic Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, Guidewire Software Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to New Relic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The upside potential is 28.18% for New Relic Inc. with average target price of $73.5. Guidewire Software Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $98.33 average target price and a 2.24% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, New Relic Inc. is looking more favorable than Guidewire Software Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.3% of New Relic Inc. shares. Comparatively, Guidewire Software Inc. has 0.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Guidewire Software Inc. beats New Relic Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.