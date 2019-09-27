Reviewing New Relic Inc. (NEWR)’s and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)’s results

This is a contrast between New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 59 5.85 51.31M -0.72 0.00 Asure Software Inc. 7 0.73 11.06M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 86,264,290.52% -12.6% -4.1% Asure Software Inc. 168,854,961.83% -8.4% -2.5%

Volatility and Risk

New Relic Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Asure Software Inc. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of New Relic Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Asure Software Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. New Relic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Asure Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered New Relic Inc. and Asure Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Asure Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

New Relic Inc.’s upside potential is 17.90% at a $72.4 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Relic Inc. and Asure Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 63.8%. 0.3% are New Relic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Asure Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Asure Software Inc. -0.11% 8% 33.68% 65.75% -37.63% 78.15%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Asure Software Inc.

Summary

Asure Software Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors New Relic Inc.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. Its SaaS-based offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet-based time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics. The companyÂ’s AsureSpace product line offers workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization. It also provides AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize labor and labor administration costs and activities. Asure Software, Inc. serves Fortune 500 clients to small and mid-sized businesses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.