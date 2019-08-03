Reviewing New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has 85.6% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 55.85% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0.00% 11.50% 5.70% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. N/A 87 69.77 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.40 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of -10.19%. Based on the results shown earlier, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. -2.64% 5.98% 11.15% 38.01% 18.6% 90.31% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.25 Quick Ratio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.55 shows that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.98 which is 2.18% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s rivals beat New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.