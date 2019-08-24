Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.62
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|9
|18.10
|N/A
|0.02
|479.47
Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 11.52% for New Mountain Finance Corporation with consensus target price of $15.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 26.94%. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.46%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
|1%
|1.67%
|3.17%
|6.05%
|5.81%
|9.1%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.
