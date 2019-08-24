Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)’s results

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 9 18.10 N/A 0.02 479.47

Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.52% for New Mountain Finance Corporation with consensus target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 26.94%. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.46%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. 1% 1.67% 3.17% 6.05% 5.81% 9.1%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc.