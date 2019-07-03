Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.67
|N/A
|1.12
|12.54
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|19
|2.84
|N/A
|1.84
|11.33
Table 1 highlights New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|41.1%
|2.1%
Analyst Ratings
New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 6.61% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 9.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Carlyle Group L.P. looks more robust than New Mountain Finance Corporation as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 47.5%. Insiders held roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.99%
|2.49%
|2.12%
|2.19%
|2.87%
|11.21%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|-0.67%
|10.33%
|10.68%
|4.41%
|-3.34%
|32.25%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.
