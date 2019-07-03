Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.12 12.54 The Carlyle Group L.P. 19 2.84 N/A 1.84 11.33

Table 1 highlights New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Carlyle Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 41.1% 2.1%

Analyst Ratings

New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 0 0 2 3.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 6.61% upside potential and an average target price of $15. Meanwhile, The Carlyle Group L.P.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 9.80%. The information presented earlier suggests that The Carlyle Group L.P. looks more robust than New Mountain Finance Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 47.5%. Insiders held roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 5.1% are The Carlyle Group L.P.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% The Carlyle Group L.P. -0.67% 10.33% 10.68% 4.41% -3.34% 32.25%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.