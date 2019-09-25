Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.12 12.32 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 26 5.33 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.