Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.67
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|26
|5.33
|N/A
|-0.49
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. shares. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
|0.55%
|0.99%
|-0.57%
|1.39%
|0.35%
|1.39%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Oxford Lane Capital Corp.
