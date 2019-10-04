Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF)’s results

Since New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NZF) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 16 0.00 N/A 1.39 11.54

In table 1 we can see New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. New Mountain Finance Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.25% 1.91% 3.63% 12.76% 11.03% 19.23%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund

Summary

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation.