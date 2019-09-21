Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.70 N/A 1.12 12.32 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 17.51%. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.