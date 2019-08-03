Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH)’s results

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.56 N/A 1.12 12.32 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen Global High Income Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 9.17% upside potential and an average price target of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen Global High Income Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.