Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 11.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -1.7% 2.67% 6.98% 9.15% 13.57% 17.2%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.