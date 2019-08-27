Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.62
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 11.61%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.54% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.04% are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-1.7%
|2.67%
|6.98%
|9.15%
|13.57%
|17.2%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund on 4 of the 6 factors.
