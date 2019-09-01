Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP)’s results

Since New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.59 N/A 1.12 12.32 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights New Mountain Finance Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Jupai Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. Comparatively, 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has 9.46% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.