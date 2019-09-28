Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 -8.67 N/A 2.04 2.81

In table 1 we can see New Mountain Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. FS KKR Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of FS KKR Capital Corp. is $6.5, which is potential 12.07% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 29.87%. 10.46% are New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, FS KKR Capital Corp. has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was less bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats FS KKR Capital Corp.