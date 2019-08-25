Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.62
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.31
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 11.52% for New Mountain Finance Corporation with average price target of $15.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
