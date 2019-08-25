Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s results

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.52% for New Mountain Finance Corporation with average price target of $15.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares. Insiders held 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation was more bullish than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.