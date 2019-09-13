Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s results

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.65 N/A 1.12 12.32 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.15 N/A 0.43 21.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than New Mountain Finance Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DMF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.46%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.