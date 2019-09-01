Reviewing New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)’s and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s results

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.59 N/A 1.12 12.32 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 0% respectively. New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share held by insiders are 10.46%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.