Reviewing New Gold Inc. (NGD)’s and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s results

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) are part of the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold Inc. 1 0.85 N/A -1.85 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New Gold Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -38.2% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

New Gold Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.46 beta. From a competition point of view, NovaGold Resources Inc. has a -0.55 beta which is 155.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of New Gold Inc. are 2.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 96.3 and its Quick Ratio is 96.3. NovaGold Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than New Gold Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Gold Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.1% and 48.3% respectively. 3.6% are New Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Gold Inc. -2.33% -10.41% -35.48% -2.44% -66.24% 5.71% NovaGold Resources Inc. 1.81% -9.01% 8.24% 1.03% -19.92% -0.25%

For the past year New Gold Inc. had bullish trend while NovaGold Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.